Medical marijuana store opens in Bradenton to standing-room-only crowd

1:18 Medical marijuana available in Bradenton Pause

0:37 After Irma, 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy

5:15 State Rep. Jim Boyd addresses commissioners on Irma response

2:21 After serving as a shelter during Hurricane Irma, Prine Elementary School reopens to students

0:49 Graves damaged by Hurricane Irma in Palmetto

3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store

0:28 Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech

1:25 Nathan Benderson Park unveils finish tower

0:26 Hurricane Maria gains strength