Sarasota man dead after medical episode leads to crash, FHP says

A 61-year-old Sarasota man suffered a medical episode behind the wheel that lead to a fatal crash Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
James A. Fowler backed a 2000 GMC Sonoma out of his driveway and onto the 2100 block of Shadow Oaks Road in Sarasota County shortly after 6 p.m. Monday when he suffered an unknown medical episode, according to FHP.
His vehicle began to move forward on the road, went off the north side of the roadway, through the yard of a nearby home and sideswiped a tree, according to FHP. The vehicle continued traveling through another yard, sideswiping another tree, and kept traveling until it struck a brick light post.
Fowler was taken to Doctor’s Hospital of Sarasota where he was pronounced dead, according to FHP.
