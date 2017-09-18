Missing child alert issued for Sarasota teen

A missing child alert has been issued for a Sarasota teen last seen on Labor Day.
Jabez Spann, 14, was last seen on Sept. 4 in the area of 1500 23rd St., Sarasota.
On Monday, a Florida missing child alert was issued for Spann by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Two weeks have passed since the teen was last seen, but the Sarasota Police Department has still not been able to find him.
Jabez is said to be 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt.
Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Sarasota Police Detective Megan Buck at 941-954-7067 or call 911.
His grandmother reported him missing on Sept. 5 after not hearing anything from him since he left home to stay at a friend’s house. The case was initially handled as a runaway because Jabez was known to stay with friends for a day or two, but police are now treating him as a missing child because of how much time has passed, Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino said at a news conference Monday afternoon.
“I strongly believe that there are people within our community that have information about Jabez,” DiPino said.
Prior to Hurricane Irma, police did a reverse 911 call to residents in the North Sarasota area, according to the police chief.
DiPino said they are not ruling out foul play.
Police searched a wooded area where Jabez’s cell phone last pinged with K-9’s and helicopter support but found no evidence to help find the boy. There have been no traces of the teen on social media either, which concerns police.
Known as an athletic and bright student, police have spoken to his friends and coaches but still have no clues as to where Jabez could be. Detectives are in contact with his mother daily, updating her on the investigation.
“We’re very hopeful he’s alive and OK,” DiPino said. “Our police department is not going to stop searching for Jabez until we find him.”
An amber Alert has not been issued for Jabez because there is no evidence currently to believe he was abducted. Police also cannot use Crimestoppers because there is no evidence of a crime.
Black Lives Matter Alliance Sarasota Manatee Chapter was also scheduled to gather at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Robert Taylor Community Center and distribute fliers for volunteers to pass out in Sarasota and Bradenton.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
