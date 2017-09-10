Hurricane Irma signing was 'horrible and embarrassing,' says deaf interpreter

More Videos 3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store Pause 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:24 Hurricane Irma: ASL interpreter translates information inaccurately at Florida presser 0:37 The Gulf of Mexico is calm as storm approaches 0:50 Irma winds arrive in Key West 1:12 Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida 0:50 FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 0:55 Most have evacuated the island but one man was still there to capture memories 1:37 Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S. 0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Irma: ASL interpreter translates information inaccurately at Florida presser As officials at the Manatee County Emergency Operations Center told residents that there would be a mandatory evacuation for residents in Zone A, its ASL interpreter translated 95% of the information provided inaccurately. A version of the video has since been created with an interpretation of his signing.

As officials at the Manatee County Emergency Operations Center told residents that there would be a mandatory evacuation for residents in Zone A, its ASL interpreter translated 95% of the information provided inaccurately. A version of the video has since been created with an interpretation of his signing. Manatee County Government