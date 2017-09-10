Hurricane Irma signing was 'horrible and embarrassing,' says deaf interpreter

More Videos

See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 3:18

See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store

Pause
Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

Hurricane Irma: ASL interpreter translates information inaccurately at Florida presser 2:24

Hurricane Irma: ASL interpreter translates information inaccurately at Florida presser

The Gulf of Mexico is calm as storm approaches 0:37

The Gulf of Mexico is calm as storm approaches

Irma winds arrive in Key West 0:50

Irma winds arrive in Key West

Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida 1:12

Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 0:50

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath

Most have evacuated the island but one man was still there to capture memories 0:55

Most have evacuated the island but one man was still there to capture memories

Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S. 1:37

Wildfires torch dry forests throughout Western U.S.

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:49

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma

  • Hurricane Irma: ASL interpreter translates information inaccurately at Florida presser

    As officials at the Manatee County Emergency Operations Center told residents that there would be a mandatory evacuation for residents in Zone A, its ASL interpreter translated 95% of the information provided inaccurately. A version of the video has since been created with an interpretation of his signing.

As officials at the Manatee County Emergency Operations Center told residents that there would be a mandatory evacuation for residents in Zone A, its ASL interpreter translated 95% of the information provided inaccurately. A version of the video has since been created with an interpretation of his signing. Manatee County Government
As officials at the Manatee County Emergency Operations Center told residents that there would be a mandatory evacuation for residents in Zone A, its ASL interpreter translated 95% of the information provided inaccurately. A version of the video has since been created with an interpretation of his signing. Manatee County Government

Local

Hurricane Irma signing was 'horrible and embarrassing,' says deaf interpreter

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

September 10, 2017 6:50 PM

A well-known certified deaf interpreter said the signing that one person did at a Manatee County Emergency Operations Center update was “horrible and embarrassing.”

Residents have been receiving regular updates as Hurricane Irma is expected to track through the Tampa Bay area later Sunday. But for deaf residents, the information has been less clear.

Jason Hurdich, a Clemson University professor known for his animated interpretations of American Sign Language, said the interpreter at the Friday update at noon was translating incoherent and incomplete information for the deaf audience, as officials told residents that there would be a mandatory evacuation for residents in Zone A.

Hurdich told the Bradenton Herald through an interpreter that he first learned about the video on a Facebook group called Live Access ASL.

“We were just shocked,” he said.

Manatee County spokesman Nick Azzara told a Herald reporter that the interpreter, a Manatee County lifeguard, has a brother who is deaf and was asked to sign during the update rather than have no one signing. The county has requested an interpreter and public information assistance from the state, Azzara said.

In a transcription of the signing provided by Hurdich, the interpreter said things like “Help you at that time too use bear big.” A video that provided subtitles of the interpretation has been viewed more than 22,000 times, calling the interpreter "fake."

There’s a big difference between grammar and usage in ASL and English, Hurdich said. He could not understand 95 percent of what the person was signing.

“We heavily depend on facial expressions depending on grammar,” he said, as tone of voice can’t be heard. “You have to follow their facial expressions. You can see the degree of intensity.”

Hurdich said that the all governments should be prepared to have a certified interpreter. Not having an interpreter can be dangerous.

“It’s critical, especially in an emergency situation,” Hurdich said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store

View More Video