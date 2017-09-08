Selby Gardens, Meals on Wheels are among those closing up shop until Irma passes

Here’s an updated list of cancellations, postponements and closures in the Bradenton area as Hurricane Irma approaches.
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens: Closed through noon Tuesday. If there’s storm damage to the gardens, they may have to close longer.
Meal on Wheels: Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee offices will be closed Monday. Meal delivery will be suspended until further notice. (Home-delivered meal clients received hurricane meals this week.)
The Food Bank of Manatee, Renaissance on 9th, Daybreak Adult Day Center and all Friendship Dining Centers: Closed until further notice.
Sarasota Kennel Club: Closed Sunday.
Tony Bennett: The 91-year-old music legend was supposed to make his Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall debut Friday, but the concert has been postponed. There’s no new date, but Van Wezel officials say he’ll perform there in 2018. Van Wezel also pushed back the first day of 2017-18 ticket sales until Sept. 16.
Urbanite Theatre: The theater in Sarasota has canceled this weekend’s last two performances of “Pilgrims,” its popular science-fiction drama. People who have tickets for the two canceled shows, on Saturday and Sunday, are being encouraged to attend Friday’s performances. Call 941-321-1397 or go to urbanitetheatre.com for information.
The Ringling: The Ringling will be closed Friday through Monday.
Brassfest: The First Brass of Sarasota has postponed this weekend’s “Brassfest” concert. It’s now set for 4 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton; and 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. If you have tickets for the originally scheduled dates, you can use them next weekend. Call 941-928-0296 or go to thefirstbrass.org.
YMCA: The Parrish and Bradenton branches will close at 5 p.m. on Friday and will be closed all day Saturday and Sunday. The Lakewood Ranch branch will be open regular hours on Friday and Saturday but will be closed on Sunday. Monday hours will be posted by noon Saturday on the YMCA Fabebook page.
Salvation Army: Angel Tree registration, scheduled for Sept. 11-15, was postponed until Sept. 18-22. Angel Tree provides Christmas presents to Manatee County children ages 12 and under whose families struggle to make ends meet and often have to choose between paying rent or buying groceries. Information is at salvationarmybradneton.org.
The Florida Railroad Museum: The Parrish museum will be closed Saturday and Sunday. Go to frrm.org or call 941-776-0906.
Palmetto Historical Park and Agricultural Museum: They are both closed Friday through Tuesday. Plans are to re-open on Wednesday. Call 941-721-2034.
De Soto National Memorial: The park, its facilities and trails are closed. No re-opening date has been announced — it depends on the extent of damage and on safety concerns. Check nps.gov/deso or visit nps.gov/aboutus/news/severe for updates.
Fogartyville: Singer-songwriter Ellis Paul was scheduled to perform Friday. That show was postponed but no make-up date was announced. For more, call 941-545-5635.
Capitol Theatre (Bryan Adams, Adam Ant and Steve Earle): They were all supposed to perform at the Clearwater theater this weekend (not together, of course) but they’ve postponed their shows. Call 727-791-7400 or go to rutheckerdhall.com.
Palmetto Gun Show: It had been scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Bradenton Area Convention Center but it’s been canceled.
State College of Florida: The school is closed and all events are canceled through Monday.
SunCoast Blood Bank: All locations and all blood drives will close at 2 p.m. Friday and will be closed Saturday. Sunday’s Sept. 11 memorial blood drive in Lakewood Ranch also has been canceled.
Tampa Boat Show: It was supposed to be at the Tampa Convention Center this weekend. It’s been postponed until Oct. 13-15.
McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre: All shows through Sunday are canceled. For more, call 941-925-3869 or visit mccurdyscomedy.com.
Manatee Village Historical Park: The park will close from Friday through Tuesday. Plans call for the park to reopen for regular hours on Wednesday.
Players Centre for Performing Arts in Sarasota: The center has canceled or postponed a number of events scheduled for this weekend.
▪ Saturday’s Arnold Simonsen Players Studio Open House has been rescheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 22.
▪ Saturday’s performance of “Midnight On The Moon” has been canceled completely.
▪ The last two performances of “The Crucible” on Friday and Saturday have been canceled.
▪ Saturday’s auditions for “In the Next Room: The Vibrator Play” will be rescheduled for Sept. 17, with callbacks scheduled for Sept. 19.
All classes and rehearsals scheduled for the weekend will tentatively resume on Tuesday.
If you have tickets for any of those events, call 941-365-2494.
USF Sarasota-Manatee: The college has canceled its “What Now, Cuba?” seminar scheduled for Monday. Tickets will be automatically refunded.
Manatee County Fire Chiefs’ Association: The 9/11 memorial service scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Email notice of cancellations to calendar@bradenton.com.
Marty Clear: 941-708-7919, @martinclear
Comments