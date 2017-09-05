Floods hit Manatee home for the first time twice in one year. And Irma is on its way

More Videos 1:09 Boy says he will ‘never stop believing’ in Santa Claus Pause 2:19 Aerial footage of 6,500-acre Florida wildfire 1:21 Animal remains stolen from Bradenton Veterinary Hospital 0:58 Skyway 10K will benefit military families and close part of bridge 1:02 5 senior dogs waiting for you to adopt them 0:45 Boat parade lights up the night 0:49 Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 2:08 Pearl Harbor survivor recounts moments after the attack began 0:45 Thieves attempt to steal purse from woman's cart at TJ Maxx store 10:02 Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Manatee homeowner talks about house flooding twice in one year Sharyn Hundley spoke about her home on Ell Way flooding for the second time in one year, just days before Hurricane Irma could head toward Florida. Sharyn Hundley spoke about her home on Ell Way flooding for the second time in one year, just days before Hurricane Irma could head toward Florida. Hannah Morse Bradenton Herald

Sharyn Hundley spoke about her home on Ell Way flooding for the second time in one year, just days before Hurricane Irma could head toward Florida. Hannah Morse Bradenton Herald