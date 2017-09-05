Interstate 75 reopens in Ruskin after crash closes all northbound lanes

All lanes of Interstate 75 have been reopened after a traffic crash involving a semi near mile marker 261 in Ruskin halted northbound traffic early Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, a Treasure Island woman was heading north in the inside lane of I-75 and looked down at her phone to change the radio station when she drove off the road onto the shoulder, according to a crash report. When she tried to get back into lane, she over corrected and slammed into a Bradenton man driving an Artic Air Services F-150 with a trailer in tow.
The Arctic Air Services employee then lost control of the pickup truck and went onto the outside shoulder before crossing back into the path of a semi-truck. The semi-truck, driven by a Sarasota man, slammed into the side of the F-150, pushing it forward and causing it to flip onto its side.
The Bradenton man was injured in the crash.
The Treasure Island woman was cited for careless driving.
