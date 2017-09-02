More rain is expected to fall as some continue to recover from previous flooding

“Rain, rain go away” isn’t just a song for children, it’s what some Manatee County residents are likely chanting as even more precipitation is in the forecast following flooding the weekend before.
For the second consecutive weekend, the threat of rain has prompted flood warnings for parts of Manatee County. Friday night, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Manatee County that expired early Saturday morning. The warning listed road closures at Orlando Avenue at U.S. 41 and Kay Road at Interstate 75, and cited flooding along Wares Creek and in Samoset Villages.
A week ago, there was a similar scene with numerous flooded intersections and roads.
Those in the Centre Lake community, located west of 36th Street East and south of 63rd Avenue East, were still cleaning out and trying to recover what they could from their homes Saturday after the storms on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 flooded their homes, some up to 4 feet.
As of Friday, 49.51 inches of rain was recorded at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, a 10-inch departure from normal, according to Bay News 9.
Some feared more rain this weekend could mean more flooding. But for some, their homes were already destroyed and possessions lost. What damage could more rain do?
Catherine Gouthro has lived in Centre Lake since 1999. She had just finished a $35,000 remodel of her home in 2013. Saturday, standing from the back room of the house, she could see straight through to the front driveway.
Gouthro’s home flooded last weekend. She still remembers the eerie feeling of seeing laminate flooring coming up and floating on the water. Now, there’s hardly any flooring left, and the bottom half of most of the house’s walls were knocked out to be replaced. Her possessions were piled in the garage and those items that were ruined sat along the side of the road.
“Everything we worked for is gone,” she said, crying. “I know people in Houston have it terrible, but we weren’t told to run.”
Saturday morning, volunteers from several organizations and surrounding communities poured in to Centre Lake community to offer assistance in the clean up.
Kristen Dillon and Mandi Walters, with Kinnan Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization, stood near the entrance to the community with cleaning supplies, cases of bottled water and bags of food lined up in the grass.
A sight much different than a walk around the community showed where ruined furniture was lined up in piles along the street. Portable storage units sat in driveways, and the streets were dotted with the vans of professional cleanup crews.
“We just can’t imagine being in that position. It’s devastating,” Dillon said.
The dozens of volunteers who showed up helped pass out bags full of food and supplies at doorsteps. Gift cards donated from Detwiler’s Farm Market and Wal-Mart were distributed to homeowners as well, Dillon said.
Five families with children who attend Kinnan live in the Centre Lake neighborhood, and when the PTO heard their stories, it set up a Facebook event to bring out volunteers to help with cleanup and bring them supplies.
The volunteers, for Gouthro and so many others in the community, were “angels.”
“It’s beautiful, I couldn’t believe it. They brought us food ... just helpful, really helpful,” Gouthro said.
Her neighbor, Rick Fay, got help form the volunteers Saturday as well.
“They’re a blessing. They’re concerned. And the first thing they say to us is, ‘My God, I don’t know how you went through this,” Fay said with tears welling up in his eyes.
Stephen and Brenda Arnold said they went from feeling hopeless to hopeful when volunteers pulled in.
“We couldn’t have asked for better timing,” Brenda said. “The community has pulled together incredibly.”
The couple noted that even the emergency responders were incredible in their efforts to help them and their three children get out of their home.
They still remember flooding horrors from last year when Hermine brought rain nearly to their doorstep.
They want answers from the county about how to keep this from happening again. They hope to meet with Manatee County officials in the coming week.
“We’re peasants. That’s how we feel right now,” Gouthro said, pointing out her window to neighboring communities with homes built on higher ground.
Now, Fay and Gouthro said, what’s next is waiting for the next bout of rain to fall.
The National Weather Service calls for a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and storms Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m., that continue into the evening.
A similar forecast for Labor Day, but with a 50 percent chance for showers and storms in the late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
With the saturated ground, any showers that persist could lead to some flooding in low-lying, flood-prone areas, Bay News 9 meteorologists report.
Want to help victims of local flooding?
Kinnan Elementary School, 3415 Tallevast Road, is collecting donations of gift cards and cleaning supplies that can be dropped off during school hours.
