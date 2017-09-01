Dates set for House District 72 special election

Gov. Rick Scott on Friday set the dates for a special election for Florida House of Representatives House District 72.
The special election will held to fill the seat vacated by Alexandra C. “Alex” Miller, R-Sarasota, who resigned effective Friday.
A special primary election for the seat will take place Dec. 5.
The special election will be Feb. 13.
Miller was elected to the seat in November and defeated Sarasota Democrat Edward James III.
“As a mother with two teenage boys who is the CEO of a rapidly growing business, I have come to the conclusion that I must spend more time at home than my service to the Legislature would allow,” she said in her resignation letter submitted on Aug. 24 to House Speaker Richard Corcoran.
James Buchanan, son of U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Sarasota, has announced he will seek the Republican nomination for the seat.
The deadline to register to be eligible to vote in or to change party affiliation for the special primary is Nov. 6. The deadline to register for the special election is Jan. 16.
To request a vote-by-mail ballot, eligible voters may email votebymail@sarasotavotes.com or call 941.861.8618.
Candidates wishing to run for the seat must qualify between 8 a.m., Sept. 28 and noon Sept. 29. The Florida Division of Elections in Tallahassee is the qualifying office.
A candidate seeking to qualify by petition will need to submit 305 valid signatures to the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Office by 5 p.m. on Sept. 25.
The qualifying fee for candidates not qualifying by petition is $1,781.82 for partisan candidates and $1,187.88 for candidates who run without party affiliation.
For more information, call the elections office at (941) 861-8600 or visit www.SarasotaVotes.com.
