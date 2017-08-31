Before Snooty died, museum employees knew there was problem with panel in his tank

Snooty’s death was ‘preventable,’ South Florida Museum officials in Bradenton said Thursday.
Museum officials released results of a third-party review of how the iconic manatee accidentally drowned in July.
Among the findings, there were museum employees who knew there was a problem with an underwater panel that lead to a maintenance area. Sometime on the night of July 23-24, the panel fell off and Snooty was able to swim into the maintenance area. However, he was not able to leave the area and he drowned.
Watch the musuem’s news conference here.
