Late-night fire damages home in Bayshore Gardens

By Hannah Morse

August 28, 2017 7:32 AM

An empty home in Bayshore Gardens caught fire late Sunday, but the cause was deemed undetermined, according to Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue.

Four fire engines and an ambulance responded to a home in the 600 block of 67th Avenue Drive West around 9:36 p.m. About one quarter of the house was engulfed in flames, but after 20 minutes it was extinguished.

A neighbor of the home, Margarita, said her 9-year-old son David alterted her and her husband to the fire.

“We don’t know what happened,” Margarita, who declined to give her last name, said. She added that the home had been vacant for several years.

About $30,000 worth of fire damage was done to the $125,000 home, according to Cedar Hammock. No one was injured.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

