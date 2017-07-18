Local homeless gopher tortoise population thrives at preserve

Dodging thickets of Muhly grass and spiky blackberry plants on a recent afternoon, Erin Struzzieri was on the lookout for aprons of sand, indicating the burrows of Perico Preserve’s homeless population of gopher tortoises.

In March 2016, three months before the preserve opened to the public, 15 acres were dedicated solely to the re-homing of waif, or homeless, gopher tortoises.

“They’re tortoises that have been removed from the wild and they don’t know where they should be returned to, so they come here for their new home,” said Struzzieri, an environmental specialist with Manatee County’s Parks and Natural Resources Department.

Now, 23 gopher tortoises have made Perico their new home. But in order for them to stay put, some training was involved.

Struzzieri said gopher tortoises — the sandhill grazers known for their burrows and often mistaken for the Florida box turtle and the sulcata tortoise — have strong homing instincts.

But how do they know where home is? It’s not really known, biologists say.

Craig Guyer, professor emeritus in the Department of Biological Sciences at Auburn University, said gopher tortoises have a complex, tight-knit social structure made up of cliques. If there’s another tortoise they don’t like, they avoid them.

Gopher tortoises can also remember who lives in which burrow, Guyer noted.

Current research suggests that their homing instincts are related to their unique interactions and the fact they can live to be 60 years old in the wild.

“If tortoise(s) are simply released at a relocation site without being penned, then they immediately attempt to return to the population from which they were captured,” Guyer wrote in an email to the Bradenton Herald.

If they wander, they could get hit by a car, Struzzieri said.

Making Perico home

To keep them at Perico, the county has cordoned off an area with black silt fencing. About six months after the newest tortoise has arrived, the lining is removed and the preserve is recognized as their new home.

Gopher tortoises and their burrows are protected by the state. Permits from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are required before tortoises can be captured and relocated.

“Since 2007 it has been a requirement that any development activities that have the potential to impact gopher tortoises, or their burrows, within a 25-foot radius, require a permit to relocate those tortoises before impacting their burrows,” wrote FWC gopher tortoise local government coordinator Alex Kalfin in an email to the Bradenton Herald.

Tortoises must be relocated before any soil disturbance happens, Kalfin said. Some local governments require potential tortoise habitats to be surveyed before any building permits are issued.

“Other times, local governments do not take listed species habitat into consideration when issuing local permits. … (T)he local government may be unknowingly promoting violation of state law,” in requiring lots to be cleared before a building permit is issued, Kalfin said.

Most of the tortoises brought into a wildlife rehabilitation center are found walking on the road.

“Although the tortoise isn’t injured, they drop the tortoise off without saying where it came from,” Kalfin said. Without knowing this, diseases can easily spread, another potential problem for the threatened species.

Preventing illnesses

Illnesses like upper respiratory tract disease are common in gopher tortoises, but Struzzieri said the county coordinates with FWC to monitor the health of individuals before they’re placed at the waif site in Perico.

Gopher tortoises in Manatee County also have had the benefit of funds from FWC to make Rye Preserve more hospitable, by increasing the amount of vegetation on the ground, reducing canopy cover and making the area safe for prescribed burns that help cultivate tortoise-friendly habitat.

Seven vacancies remain for gopher tortoises at Perico, which will complete the population size the county is permitted for.

“We hope to do it at other preserves in the future if it allows,” Struzzieri said. “But FWC is always looking for more waif sites, so we’re always trying to help them out with that.”