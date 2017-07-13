Bradenton smokers can now ‘vote’ with cigarette butts to curb littering

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:49 Watch a Land O'Lakes house collapse in a sinkhole Pause 3:01 United Way of Manatee, United Way Suncoast merge 1:41 They fought for our country. The next challenge? Culinary training 0:41 Reunited! Deputy finds lost duckling's family 1:16 Sarasota County Fire makes dramatic highrise rescue 0:48 Watch crews remove the Hernando De Soto statue from the South Florida Museum 0:30 Man and 4 children found stabbed to death in Georgia home 8:01 Ocala man gives cops chase in stolen truck from Manatee County 1:16 Video shows gunman walk up to NYPD vehicle before shooting officer 0:39 Woman dragged after purse stolen at gas station Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Starting Friday morning, a pilot program that grew from a partnership between Keep America Beautiful and London-based charity Hubbub will place "Ballot Bin" receptacles in seven locations around Bradenton in an effort to curb cigarette butt littering. Bradenton is one of five cities in the U.S. to participate in the program, joining Brooklyn, N.Y.; Manchester, Tenn.; Erie, Pa.; and Guntersville, Ala.

