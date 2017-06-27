Has the gang of toddlers caused another splash pad shutdown?

Is the gang of toddlers back to their destructive ways? According to the city of Bradenton, that’s not the case.
The Splash Pad at Bradenton Riverwalk has been temporarily closed, most likely to routine wear-and-tear, says city public information officer Tim McCann. The public works department said it was not an act of vandalism.
An Arizona-based contractor will need to repatch a small area of the pad that has been worn away around a sprinkler head. If all goes well and the sun keeps shining, as it needs to stay dry for 48 hours, the splash pad is expected to reopen Friday.
The splash pad is under warranty, so the repair is no cost to the city.
This is at least the third time the splash pad has been closed to make repairs on the rubberized surface: In May 2016, a group of 3- to 5-year-olds were responsible for the shutdown after they saw a loose spot in the pad and started yanking at it; and two months later, the pad was closed again to repair holes brought on by a combination of children and cracks in the pad.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments