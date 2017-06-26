He oversees athletics for Manatee County schools. Now he has his eyes set on Tallahassee

The head of athletics for Manatee County School District hopes to have a future in Tallahassee.
Jason Montgomery, the district’s supervisor of athletics and physical education, has filed to run in 2018 for the Florida House District 40 seat, which represents Lakeland where he lives.
His frustration over what has been going in both Washington, D.C. and Tallahassee with respect to education led Montgomery, a Democrat, to file.
“Education is my life, has been my entire career,” the 43-year-old said Monday. “I think you reach the point sometimes where it’s time to stop talking and complaining and be part of the solution, and that’s kind of where I’m at.”
Prior to being named to oversee middle and high school athletics, Montgomery was the Manatee High School athletic director. Montgomery began in the district in February 2014.
Montgomery is one of three candidates who have filed for the District 40 House seat. The other candidates are incumbent Colleen Burton, a Republican, and Shandale Terrell, a Democrat.
When asked whether he will continue working for the school district if elected, Montgomery said even if he wins the August 2018 primary, he will face a two-term incumbent next November.
“That’s really one of those bridges I think we will cross when we get there,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do before we even worry about that part of it.”
