May 15, 2017 6:49 AM

As wildfire burns near North Port, I-75 remains open

By Marc R. Masferrer

Interstate 75 in North Port remains open early Monday morning, but Florida Highway Patrol is cautioning motorists about smoke from a large wildfire.

The 3,500-acre Raintree Fire shut down the interstate on Saturday, as it burned acreage in the Griffin Reserve in southern Sarasota County. As of Sunday afternoon, the blaze was about 30 percent contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Over the weekend, firefighting crews on the ground were aided by numerous water drops from helicopters.

