Interstate 75 shut down in North Port due to smoke from wildfire

Heavy smoke from a wildfire in North Port has shut down Interstate 75 in both directions as firefighters work to control the blaze.
At about 1 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol announced the interstate was closed between exit 170 at Kings Highway to exit 179 at Toledo Blade Boulevard due to poor visibility from the wildfire that is near the area of mile marker 173.
The fire was burning about 700 acres as of about 2:15 p.m., and was not threatening any structures, according to the Florida Forest Service. North Port and Charlotte County Fire Rescue were working to contain the fire that has jumped the interstate near the area of Yorkshire and Raintree Loop and continues to move north.
North Port Police, the Sarasota and Charlotte counties sheriff’s offices and FHP are on scene to assist fire personnel.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
