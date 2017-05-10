Three Manatee County residents challenge Vern Buchanan for 16th District seat

Three Manatee County residents are vying to unseat U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, in the 16th District.
Democratic candidate Calen Cristiani, no party affiliation candidate Sean Canfield and Green Party candidate Eric Allen have all filed to run against Buchanan, a Republican, in 2018.
For Cristiani, 27, who comes from six generations of circus performers, this is his moment.
“This is an important moment,” he said. “This country’s youth, this is our moment to stand up and say that we don’t like what we see. Vern Buchanan is part of that problem.”
Cristiani, who worked in previous campaigns including former President Barack Obama, said as a citizen, “you know exactly what change needs to happen.”
“I believe that if you are a citizen ,you are an insider,” he said.
Economic equality, the environment and healthcare are among the top issues for Cristiani, who calls himself a “Bernie (Sanders) Democrat.”
“We are all going to be feeling the effects of climate change pretty soon here,” he said. “We need to save the world that we all share. All these issues won’t matter if we don’t have a world.”
While Cristiani will be going up against Buchanan, who was first elected in 2006, Cristiani said he is excited to run against him.
“If you can get your message out to people and really engage grassroots, I think that’s what people are thristy for,” he said. “You can overcome a lot. ... I’m going to be the change that we want to see. It will be a great fight but I think I can win.”
For Parrish resident Canfield, 42, he said since he was a kid, he saw the problems with the Congressional system.
“Things continue to be the same and you always have the same people in there year after year,” the Manatee County sheriff’s deputy said. “Our government was not made for career politicians. Our country isn’t for the people anymore. Our country has been for the government itself.”
Canfield said he wants change in the U.S., not change in the county.
“I’ve never done politics in my life but you got to start somewhere,” he said. “You got to start from the bottom and work your way to the top.”
Green Party candidate Allen could not be reached for comment.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
