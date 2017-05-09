Local

May 09, 2017 4:20 PM

Officials brought his body ashore Monday. He likely drowned

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Officials say the preliminary cause of death for a man who was dead when pulled from a boat Monday afternoon is drowning.

Several agencies were called to a boat in distress Caspersen Beach shortly before noon Monday, where two people were brought ashore, but one of them - Bradley A. Blake, 44, of Sarasota - was dead.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office launched a death investigation with the Medical Examiner’s Office, who said the preliminary cause of death to be the result of a drowning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office Marine Unit, Sarasota County Fire Department, Venice Police and Fire Departments, and FWC also responded to the scene Monday.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Manatee commission to discuss county administrator search next Tuesday

Manatee commission to discuss county administrator search next Tuesday 1:00

Manatee commission to discuss county administrator search next Tuesday
Contractor's new job turns into walk down memory lane 2:05

Contractor's new job turns into walk down memory lane
Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported 0:49

Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos