Officials brought his body ashore Monday. He likely drowned

Officials say the preliminary cause of death for a man who was dead when pulled from a boat Monday afternoon is drowning.
Several agencies were called to a boat in distress Caspersen Beach shortly before noon Monday, where two people were brought ashore, but one of them - Bradley A. Blake, 44, of Sarasota - was dead.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office launched a death investigation with the Medical Examiner’s Office, who said the preliminary cause of death to be the result of a drowning, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office Marine Unit, Sarasota County Fire Department, Venice Police and Fire Departments, and FWC also responded to the scene Monday.
Initial call: boat in distress, Caspersen Beach, 1159am. 2 people brought to shore, one deceased, cause unknown. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/fPj363XqRk— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) May 8, 2017
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments