Bradenton man dies from injuries in near drowning off Longboat Key

A 58-year-old Bradenton man died after almost drowning in rough surf off of Longboat Key on Thursday, according to Longboat Key police.
Bystanders saw Tim Vorsheck’s body surfing in waist- to chest-high water before they lost sight of him, according to the police report. Less than 10 minutes later, he was seen face-down near the south groin off of the North Shore Road beach access.
The bystanders pulled him onto the beach and started giving Vorsheck CPR and called 911 at 2:57 p.m., said Fire Chief Paul Dezzi. First responders arrived a few minutes later to perform life-saving measures.
Vorsheck was transported to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton in critical condition. Dezzi said he died over the weekend.
“It was a red flag day,” Dezzi said. “Why he was out in the water during that time, I don’t know.”
According to the police report, waves were three to four feet high with winds at 19 mph.
