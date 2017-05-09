Local

May 09, 2017 2:08 PM

Bradenton man dies from injuries in near drowning off Longboat Key

By Hannah Morse

A 58-year-old Bradenton man died after almost drowning in rough surf off of Longboat Key on Thursday, according to Longboat Key police.

Bystanders saw Tim Vorsheck’s body surfing in waist- to chest-high water before they lost sight of him, according to the police report. Less than 10 minutes later, he was seen face-down near the south groin off of the North Shore Road beach access.

The bystanders pulled him onto the beach and started giving Vorsheck CPR and called 911 at 2:57 p.m., said Fire Chief Paul Dezzi. First responders arrived a few minutes later to perform life-saving measures.

Vorsheck was transported to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton in critical condition. Dezzi said he died over the weekend.

“It was a red flag day,” Dezzi said. “Why he was out in the water during that time, I don’t know.”

According to the police report, waves were three to four feet high with winds at 19 mph.

