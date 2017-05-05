One hospitalized in Bradenton house fire

Trey Post had headphones in his ears early Friday morning when he heard a man scream. He cracked open the front door and saw the house across the street engulfed in flames.
“The entire front of the house was orange,” he said.
An overnight fire at a Bradenton home hospitalized one and caused thousands of dollars in damage, according to the City of Bradenton Fire Department.
Post dialed 911 at 12:39 a.m. and six Bradenton Fire units responded to the structure fire at the home in the 2700 block of 19th Avenue West.
According to the fire department, the homeowner and their children weren’t home, but the homeowner’s boyfriend was outside, Post said. He was taken to Blake Medical Center for smoke inhalation. The fire was out by 12:52 a.m. and its cause is being investigated by the Bradenton Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The total estimated damage was $67,000, according to the fire department.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments