‘Aqua by the Bay, no way:’ Protesters target proposed seashore development

Hours before the Manatee County Commission is set to discuss a proposed big development on Sarasota Bay, protesters stood outside to voice their opposition.
Commissioners are expected to begin considration of on Aqua by the Bay, a proposed 2,894-home development on 529 acres between El Conquistador Parkway and Sarasota Bay, at 1:30 p.m. A vote could come Thursday, but commissioners are expected to end their session at 7:30 p.m. and continue at a later date, if needed.
Holding signs that read “Save the bay,” “Protect our shoreline” and “Aqua by the Bay, no way,” about 15 people gathered outside the county administration building around noon. They expressed their concerns over what approving the development could mean for the fishing village of Cortez and the environment surrounding it.
“That fishing community’s been around forever, and this is essential shoreline. They can’t do what they do if they continue to overdevelop. They’re squishing us out,” said Kris Martinez, with the Cortez Village Historical Society. “To save the ecosystem there is essential.”
Another of several concerns is over the impact developing the land would have on the last stretch of pristine shoreline along Sarasota Bay.
It’s not the first time a group has rallied to show their discontent with the proposal. On Saturday, more than 100 people gathered at 53rd Avenue and 75th Street West, near the proposed Aqua by the Bay site, in a call for commissioners to deny approval to developer Carlos Beruff.
Environmental concerns have dominated public comment at past commission meetings on the development. Several of the concerns touched on potential degrading effects on hundreds of acres of mangroves.
In a 3-2 vote, Manatee County Planning Commission recommended approval last month.
