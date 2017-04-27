Local

April 27, 2017 4:10 PM

I-75 north reopened after brush fire forced closure

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Northbound Interstate 75 just south of Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County has been reopened after a brush fire forced crews to close a portion of the interstate for about an hour.

The reopening of all northbound lanes was announced shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, after the fire was extinguished, according to FHP.

The northbound lanes of I-75 were closed shortly before 4 p.m. because of the brush fire, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

One lane opened around 4 p.m., according to FHP.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and FHP responded to the scene, according to FHP.

