I-75 north reopened after brush fire forced closure

Northbound Interstate 75 just south of Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County has been reopened after a brush fire forced crews to close a portion of the interstate for about an hour.
The reopening of all northbound lanes was announced shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, after the fire was extinguished, according to FHP.
The northbound lanes of I-75 were closed shortly before 4 p.m. because of the brush fire, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
One lane opened around 4 p.m., according to FHP.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and FHP responded to the scene, according to FHP.
