Manatee County transit saw an increase in ridership on this route. But now it will now run less frequently

When Manatee County Area Transit increased frequency on the route serving Manatee Avenue, the county saw an increase in ridership.
In January, there was a 15 percent improvement in the Route 3 ridership.
But less than six months after Route 3, which services Manatee Avenue/State Road 64, was changed to 30-minute frequency, it will return to the previous 60-minute frequency on May 6 due to a shortage of bus driver.
“That’s the only system change,” said Chad Butzow, deputy director in the county’s public works department. “We think this will get us through at the moment. We really thought this was the best choice, keeping the customer in mind.”
While MCAT is rarely fully staffed, the turnover rate this spring was higher than normal, Butzow said. As of Thursday, MCAT had six vacancies, in addition to the operators who have been recently hired but not yet trained.
“The temporary Route 3 service modification relieves the pressure on the operations workforce who are working extra shifts each week,” Jim Egbert, the county’s transit operations chief, said in a news release. “This extreme level of effort is simply not sustainable and compromises the health and well being of hard working transit bus operators.”
While it is unknown when Route 3 will return to more frequent operations, county staff will be monitoring the situation weekly, according to Butzow.
“We want to make sure we are in sustainable position,” he said. “You want to be able to know you are over the hump.”
Despite serving one of the main corridors in Manatee County, Route 3 was selected since additional cuts to other routes could have meant stopping service entirely for the route, Butzow said.
“It doesn’t leave them without service,” he said. “That’s why we chose this first.”
On Wednesday, May 10, Manatee County will have a hiring expo where there will be recruitment for bus operators among other available county positions. The expo will be from 2-7 p.m. at the County Administration Building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.
“You have the opportunity to be interviewed right there,” Butzow said. “There’s every bit of interest to move as fast as possible.”
The temporary Manatee Avenue route change helps MCAT avoid unexpected delays to other routes or missed Handy Bus/paratransit trips, according to the release.
“It is most important to relieve the current stress on our workforce and ensure that new transit bus operators are fully capable of completing any work assignment on transit, trolley or paratransit operating modes,” William Steele, the county’s transit division manager, said in the release.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
