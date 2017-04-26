Local

Sulfur fire at Port Manatee closes U.S. 41

U.S. 41 is closed at the Hillsborough County line south to Buckeye Road because of a sulfur fire, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday evening.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, according to the sheriff’s office.

A tweet posted about 7:40 p.m. from the sheriff’s office says: “Please stay clear of area. Smoke is blowing north/northeast from area.”

On April 17, a sulfur fire at Port Manatee also closed nearby roads. The blaze was caused by a truck driving over dry sulfur, fire officials said. In that incident, two people were treated for smoke inhalation.

