Kids learn about healthy living as they prepare to ‘Charge into Summer’

Hundreds of kids got ready to “Charge into Summer” at the YMCA of Manatee County’s annual Healthy Kids event Saturday on the Bradenton Riverwalk.
Ten-year-old Desirea Russell watched as her brother and other children took a turn on the bungee jump. But unlike the dozens of children lined up, she was more interested in climbing the nearby rock wall that was also drawing a small crowd.
But the fishing clinic and dancing had been her favorite so far, the shy Desire said.
“It was really neat,” Desirea said.
Despite a threat of rain that held off until after the event, organizers with the YMCA of Manatee County were pleased with the turnout. Organizer Terry Bissell said the event was made possible thanks to 17 community sponsors and 24 exhibitors.
“We’re happy to put on this event for kids in Manatee County,” Bissell said.
The event is celebrated nationally at more than 1,300 YMCA’s across the country in an effort to teach children healthy habits as their summer breaks are approaching. The event’s theme this year was ‘Charge into Summer.’
“That’s the whole point, what this is all about,” Bissell said.
With children today so focused on playing in the digital world, it is important to teach them healthy habits so they can keep moving all summer long, Bissell stressed.
Nationally, the event is held on April 29, but in Manatee County it was held a week earlier because of the annual DeSoto Heritage Grand Parade.
