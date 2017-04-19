Changes to vacation rental bill leave Anna Maria Island residents hopeful

While it seems as though Florida cities will be able to maintain local regulation of vacation rentals, some Anna Maria Island residents aren’t celebrating just yet.

“We feel that it’s a good thing in a way because it still leaves us our ordinance, our ability to manage the properties but we just don’t know what’s going to happen,” Anna Maria resident Ruth Uecker said. “That’s what we are being cautious about.”

Uecker and other Anna Maria Island residents have been closely watching proposed legislation with respect to vacation rentals that opponents say threatens home rule. But the most recent version of the bill has largely deviated from the original bill Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, filed.

Essentially, the amendment would allow cities to continue doing what they can do under current law but adds provisions that if they want to be less restrictive, they can be and if the vacation rental is owned by an active-duty service member or disabled veteran, the local regulatory burdens would be reduced.

“I’m pleased with the current amendment because it gives us back our home rule,” Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy said Wednesday. “I’m obviously please because it gives us ability to regulate.”

Sixty percent of the residences in the city of Anna Maria are vacation rentals, according to Murphy.

In Anna Maria, there is a Vacation Rental Ordinance, which “provides a general framework for the regulation of vacation rentals in the City of Anna Maria,” according to a city resolution.

Under the original version of Steube’s bill, Anna Maria would have lost that ability to locally regulate, Murphy said.

“If this bill had passed, we wouldn’t have been able to regulate that occupancy and we wouldn’t have a registration process,” he said.

But Murphy’s counterpart in Holmes Beach says “it ain’t over until the lady sings.”

“It may appear to be great for us,” Mayor Bob Johnson said. “There’s just still several weeks to go here and who knows what will happen in that process and period of time. I’m hoping it’s a turn for the better for local government. If it stays that way, it’s certainly a lot better than what was proposed.”

For Bradenton Beach Mayor Bill Shearon, it is important for the cities to maintain home rule.

“That’s key and that’s not just for rentals, that’s for everything,” he said.

The city has been working on having some regulations to maintain the quality of life, Shearon said.

“We are trying to come up with ways to restrict that activity,” he said of the party houses.