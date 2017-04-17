Charles Smith seeks another term on Manatee County Commission

Manatee County Commissioner Charles Smith has filed for a second term.
Smith, a Democrat who was first elected by four votes as the District 2 commissioner in 2014, filed for the seat, which covers areas north and south of the Manatee River, including parts of Palmetto and Bradenton.
Smith could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
Smith is the second candidate to file for the commission seat in the 2018 election as Bradenton resident Dimitrie Denis, a Republican, filed for the seat more than a year ago.
For Denis, who has never held elected office, the main issues are crime, unemployment and the heroin/opioid epidemic.
“Not enough is being done,” Denis said last April. “I think it is a rat race because the citizens of the community put hope into politicians into remedying some situations and it doesn’t work. You elect politicians and it is just the same old, same old.”
