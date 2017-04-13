Aqua by the Bay wins first approval from Manatee County

A Sarasota Bay shoreline moved a step closer to being developed Thursday despite local environmentalists arguing it is the last long stretch of pristine mangroves.
In a 3-2 vote, Manatee County Planning Commission recommended approval of developer Carlos Beruff’s Aqua by the Bay, which is a proposed 2,894-home development on 529 acres between El Conquistador Parkway and Sarasota Bay, just at the south end of 53rd Avenue West. It will go before the Board of County Commissioners on May 4 for final approval.
“It’s not perfect, but I don’t see any specific things in here that I would say needs to kill the project,” planning commission member Tim Rhoades said.
As part of Aqua by the Bay, the development team told planning commission members that no mangroves are proposed to be affected by the project.
“There are no shoreline impacts,” said Ed Vogler, attorney representing the applicant. “There is no mangrove trimming allowed. The water quality would be enhanced.”
Joel Christian, Manatee County’s environmental planning division manager, said mangroves and sea grasses would not be affected. There is also no dredging proposed as part of Aqua by the Bay, he said.
“We are reviewing the application that was submitted to our office,” he said, adding that there was a lot of concerns with it initially. “This isn’t something we took lightly.”
There are “added layers of review by state and federal government to assure that no adverse water quality impacts to the bay,” Christian added.
A proposed mitigation bank on the property was also mentioned several times during Thursday’s hearing. In December, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection gave notice of the intent to issue the mitigation bank permit, but local environmental groups have called for an administrative hearing to challenge the decision. The Army Corps of Engineers has yet to decide to issue its version of the permit.
“The mitigation bank is not part of this application,” Christian said. “We are reviewing what they are proposing to us.”
Vogler said the mitigation bank would enhance the project.
“We think a mitigation bank is a really good idea and we have applied for one,” Vogler said.
Even still, environmental concerns dominated much of the public comment Thursday. The majority of public comment was against the proposal.
Pointing to a petition with more than 1,000 signatures against the proposal and almsot 200 emails sent to the county, it shows the “great community concern for natural resources on site,” said Stuart Smith, Manatee’s Sierra Club co-conservation chair.
“This is Manatee County’s last great place,” he said. “We don’t have anymore.”
Smith argued that the application for the project violated the core values in the county’s Comprehensive Plan. Smith said one day the developer may figure out how to develop the property with the respect that it deserves.
“This is not the day,” Smith said.
Kathe Fannon, a fourth generation fisherman in Cortez, said once the shoreline is gone, it’s gone.
“We have an opportunity to stand up, make ourselves be heard,” she said. “If you approve this, there is no Old Florida left.”
The development’s previous iteration, called Long Bar Pointe, was denied in 2013. A subject of legal challenge, Long Bar Pointe was once planned to include up to 3,600 homes, 192,000 square feet of commercial space, a hotel, a conference center and a marina and navigation channel.
After Manatee County Commission in 2013 denied amendments to the county’s Comprehensive Plan, Long Bar Pointe developers Beruff and Larry Lieberman filed an $18 million suit against the county over their claimed right to develop shore lands at the property.
But both then-Circuit Judge John Lakin and the Second District Court of Appeal ruled in favor of the county on all issues in the case.
“The county owes nothing to the developer,” Manatee County Attorney Mickey Palmer said at the time.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
