New group wants to make life easier for animals at shelter

Complete with couches, rugs and other home-like items, Kassandra Zess-Pagel has watched adoptable dogs fall asleep within a minute or two of coming into a new room at Manatee County Animal Services.

Called the “real life room,” the initiative by Friends of Manatee County Animal Services has transformed the room in the Palmetto shelter that once housed adoptable cats into a room that simulates a residence, allowing potential adopters to see how the dog would act in a home.

“We are here to promote the animals and make sure they find forever homes and that is so important,” the nonprofit’s vice president said as she sat in the real life room on a recent afternoon.

The nonprofit will unveil the real life room during the event, which goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Palmetto shelter, 305 25th St. W.

“It’s kind of to let people know who we are and what we are doing so they know they aren’t just giving money to a random organization,” said Katie Howard, who is on the nonprofit’s board of directors. “They can put a face to the organization and see that we are actually here to help the animals here, not just to collect money.”

Formed last October, Friends of Manatee County Animal Services was established as the fundraising arm of the county’s animal shelter. The nonprofit took over the heartworm fund from Animal Network, another animal nonprofit, in December.

“It came about when we realized there are needs for the animals that require more funds then what the county could provide,” said Susan O’Day, Friends of Manatee County Animal Services treasurer. “It came together as just a group that was going to help do that, help get the funds and get the heartworm treatments for the dogs.”

Sarah Brown, Animal Services chief, said they are very excited about Friends of Manatee County Animal Services.

“The Friends of Manatee County Animal Services will be working closely with MCAS on projects to provide above and beyond care for the animals that is not already allocated in our budget,” Brown said. “Additionally, it will provide another outreach avenue to educate the public on MCAS.”

Within the first six months of being a nonprofit, Friends of Manatee County Animal Services has rolled out its first two initiatives: the real life room and heartworm hotel, which is a place in the shelter for dogs going through heartworm treatment. Heartworm hotel was a collaboration with Animal Network.

“There is always the learning curve and starting a new nonprofit, but we think so far we’ve accomplished new things with the heartworm hotel,” Zess-Pagel said. “We have probably already treated 50 dogs, which I think is amazing.”

Both initiatives are important for the shelter, Brown said.

“The heartworm hotel has allowed us to begin immediate heartworm treatment on animals that are here at the facility,” she said. “The real life room is something I hold near and dear to my heart, and we truly believe this will make a huge difference for the dogs at the facility. It gives dogs a quiet environment to relax away from the hustle and bustle of the shelter environment.”

But since Manatee County Animal Services is constantly overcrowded, the nonprofit is working with the county to assess what the needs are, according to Zess-Pagel.

“We want to make sure we are assessing the needs of the shelter and what is important for dogs and cats,” she said. “That’s why it’s working hand in hand with Manatee County Animal Services.”

The nonprofit will be helping both the Palmetto shelter as well as the downtown location, which is for cats, O’Day said.

“As long as there are animals in this shelter, there’s going to be needs,” she said. “We are enriching the lives of the animals here at the shelter and we work hand in hand with the shelter to make the dogs’ and cats lives’ better.”

As Friends of Manatee County Animal Services continues working on other initiatives such as ensuring every dog has an elevated bed and putting turf in the front play yards, they are looking to the community for donations as well as volunteers.

“This group was built for the community,” Howard said.

O’Day added: “There are always going to be needs of the dogs and cats.”