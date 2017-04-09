Cedar Hammock returns to site of Bradenton house fire

A Bradenton couple may have thought they had gone through it all when fire engulfed their home at 105 65th Ave. W., Bradenton on Saturday night.
But Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue, which put out the fire at their home Saturday, was back at the scene Sunday afternoon due to a hot smell from the home’s electrical wiring, according to a Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue official on the scene.
Several engines returned Sunday with water to take care of the problem, which never elevated to actual flames, the official said.
“Not good,” one of the homeowners said when asked how they were holding up having the fire rescue back again.
They did not want to comment further.
A neighbor told the Herald that the two adults who lived at the home were staying with him while they were displaced.
Fire on exterior of house
Cedar Hammock received a call on the fire at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, and units from Cedar Hammock and Southern Manatee Fire Rescue were on the scene within four minutes, according to Cedar Hammock Battalion Chief Joe Falcone.
First arriving crews found that the exterior of the home was engulfed in a large fire that had extended into the attic space.
“A total of three fire engines, one ambulance, two inspectors, and two supervisors brought the fire under control in 20 minutes,” Falcone said.
The home suffered extensive fire damage to the exterior, garage and attic.
The cause of the fire was ruled undetermined after an investigation, Falcone said.
The home, with an estimated value of $165,000, sustained roughly $50,000 damage, Falcone added.
“There were no injuries reported to civilians or emergency responders,” Falcone said.
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
Comments