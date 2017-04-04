New Animal Services position focuses on pet retention

4:45 Murder victim's daughter and her boyfriend extradited to Manatee County Pause

1:56 Elementary students rap about why every day counts

1:43 New documentary, 'American Dreams,' to make world debut

1:06 Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting

1:10 Florida House Speaker: 'Schools of Hope will hopefully be a beautiful thing'

5:58 Re-entry: A horse, an ex-convict, and their new paths

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

3:19 Five-Star prospect Kevin Knox talks recruiting, growth in confidence

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes