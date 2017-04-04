New Animal Services position focuses on pet retention

As a way to help transfer animals out of the Palmetto shelter, help with foster coordination and focus on pet retention, a new position has been created at Manatee County Animal Services.
Thanks to a grant from the Manatee Community Foundation’s Bill and Maryann Vinall Fund Grant, a New Hope and MASS (Manatee Alternatives to Shelter Surrender) Coordinator will be hired. Manatee County Commission accepted the one-time $43,497 grant during Tuesday’s meeting.
“Today we have a really great opportunity,” Sarah Brown, Animal Services chief, said Tuesday. “This position will be a huge help at the facility. ...We truly believe the best place for an animal is not in the shelter but in a home.”
The Vinall Fund Grant is about animal welfare, according to Susie Bowie, MCF executive director.
“We know how important it is to have a county facility that is successful,” she said. “This position will make such a big difference.”
Also on Tuesday, the commission:
- Heard a presentation about Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority’s strategic plan. By 2035, there will be a need of 25 million gallons per day of new water in the region.
- Approved a budget amendment for Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, repurposing approximately $1.5 million from the helicopter replacement to the records/jail management software update. Revenue from the half-cent infrastructure sales tax will be used for the helicopter replacement.
- Approved an amendment to the agreement with TDKS Enterprises, LLC to allow for beer and wine sales at Jiggs Landing.
- Approved changes to the county’s parks and natural resources department fee schedule effective Tuesday.
- Approved changes to the county’s fee schedule for the spay neuter program. The fees will be $40 for cat neuter, $45 for cat spay, $75 for dog neuter and $80 for dog spay, according to agenda materials.
- Continued the hearing on allowing Manatee County fire districts to provide non-transport Advanced Life Support to the April 25 meeting.
- Appointed members to the county’s Infrastructure Sales Tax Citizens Oversight Committee. Taura Denis, Norm Luppino and Craig Copeman will serve two-year terms and Norma Kennedy, Cathy Woolley, Charles Slater and Timothy Collins will serve three-year terms.
- Adopted a budget amendment to make way for the purchase of P-25 radios, which will be the county’s new regional public safety radio system.
