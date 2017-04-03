These Manatee residents will watch how county spends sales taxes

Thirty-seven Manatee County residents are vying for seven seats on the county’s Infrastructure Sales Tax Citizens Oversight Committee.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Manatee County commissioners are set to appoint the seven members to the committee, which is tasked with ensuring the county properly spends revenue from the half-cent infrastructure sales tax.
“The Committee shall act solely in an oversight capacity to prepare an annual report to the Board of County Commissioners to consider the following: whether actual or planned expenditures are consistent with the subcategories and percentages provided in the Infrastructure Sales Tax Funding Categories List,” agenda materials state.
Initially, four members will have three-year terms and three members will have two-year terms. After the initial members, all subsequent members on the committee, which sunsets Dec. 31, 2032, will serve two-year terms.
The following people have submitted applications for the committee:
- Gary Berblinger Sr.
- Matthew Bower
- Melissa Brady
- Gregory Coker
- Timothy Collins
- Richard Conard
- Craig Copeman
- Donald Courtney
- Taura Denis
- David Armando Fernandez
- Dennis Fierle
- Cori Fournier
- Gretchen Fowler
- John Freeman
- Thomas Frew Jr.
- Glen Gibellina
- Sharon Heath
- Garin Hoover
- Lisa Marie Hymel
- Norma Kennedy
- Melton Little
- Norm Luppino
- Cornelle Maxfield
- Michael Meehan
- Barbarann Montone-Roberts
- William Moran Jr.
- Brent Alan Morris
- Justin Norwood
- Florence Shelton-Clark
- Charles Slater
- Susan Smith
- Charles Tokarz
- Christian Van Hise
- Richard Whetstone
- Christopher White
- Cathy Woolley
- David Zaccagnino
