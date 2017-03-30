Manatees reclassified, no longer considered ‘endangered’ species

Manatees are now listed as a “threatened” species by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The announcement of the downlisting, which comes the day after Manatee Appreciation Day, cites “notable increases” in the manatee’s population and improvements in their habitat.
The downlisting means that the manatee is no longer considered in danger of extinction, but may become so future without continued protections, according to FWS.
Great news! USFWS reclassifies #manatees from Endangered to Threatened; Protections Remain in Place https://t.co/OJAG9ukPsi @USFWS— MyFWC Life (@MyFWClife) March 30, 2017
FWS estimates today’s population of Florida manatees to be approximately 6,620. That’s an increase from just several hundred counted in 1967, according to Bay News 9.
While FWS calls this a “milestone” for manatees, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, called the reclassification a “huge disappointment” in a statement following the announcement Thursday.
“The decision to weaken protections under the Endangered Species Act threatens the survival of the manatee, one of Florida’s most beloved animals,” Buchanan said. “It needs to be reversed.”
.@usfws decision to weaken manatee protections HUGELY disappointing. Bad for manatee, bad for Fla. Will contact @secretaryzinke! #sayfie pic.twitter.com/ozpXXawrmS— Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) March 30, 2017
Buchanan has previously written a formal objection letter to the Fish and Wildlife Service to emphasize that any push to weaken protections for the manatee would be “misguided and premature.”
In his statement, Buchanan pointed out there were 520 deaths in 2016, more than 100 were caused by boats and other watercraft.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife noted that existing federal protections for the manatees will not diminish with the reclassification. Current protections will stay in place, including the manatee protection zones throughout Florida and limits on boating speeds, Bay News 9 reports.
The Marine Mammal Protection Act will also offer continued protection to manatees.
The Pacific Legal Foundation and Save Crystal River Inc. has been looking to reclassify the West Indian manatee and its subspecies since 2012, according to Bay News 9. A 90-day finding was published in July 2014 that determined the reclassification may be warranted.
