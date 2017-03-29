Manatee Appreciation Day celebrated Wednesday, and year-round, with Snooty

The last Wednesday of March is Manatee Appreciation Day, so naturally, saying hello to Snooty is a priority.
Several visitors to the South Florida Museum and Parker Manatee Aquarium spent a few moments with Snooty, the museum’s resident manatee since he was 11 months old.
Museum officials said while Wednesday may be Manatee Appreciation Day, the staff celebrates 365 days a year with Snooty.
“We just want everyone to remember manatees have their own special niche in the environment. They’re the only marine mammals that are herbivores,” Marilyn Margold, director of living collections, said during a short meet-and-greet with Snooty Wednesday afternoon.
Snooty does not currently have any other manatees sharing his pool, as two of his previous friends were released back to the wild in February and March.
Snooty will celebrate his 69th birthday this summer.
You can check out what Snooty is up to through a livestream on the South Florida Museum website Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The website also details presentation, tank cleaning and feeding times.
Even the internet celebrated Manatee Appreciation Day, as #ManateeAppreciationDay was trending.
