North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton 10th fastest-growing metro area in country

The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metropolitan area is the 10th fastest-growing metropolitan area in the U.S., according to new estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The tri-city metro area was home to 788,457 people as of July 1, 2016. That’s an increase of 2.7 percent, or 20,444 people, from the prior July.
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton and two other Florida metro areas landed spots in the top 10. The Villages was No. 1 and Cape Coral-Fort Myers was No. 5.
Last year, the U.S. Census Bureau released data showing North Port ranked fourth and Bradenton sixth among the fastest-growing cities in Florida. North Port landed at No. 41 overall in U.S. rankings and Bradenton was 46th.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
Comments