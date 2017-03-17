She’s six months on the job, but she just helped a father deliver his baby over the phone

She’s only been on the job for six months. But in her most adrenaline-pumping 911 call yet, Marissa Carpenter helped a father deliver his second child.
Mauricio Escobar called 911 while driving to Manatee Memorial Hospital around 8:51 a.m. Friday. Kaitlin Escobar, the mother, screamed.
“The head is coming out!” she said between wails.
Carpenter calmly went through the protocol, telling them to pull over at 40th Avenue East and 37th Street East, making sure that Kaitlin Escobar grabbed her knees and that Mauricio Escobar didn’t drop the slippery baby.
“I won’t,” he responds.
Four minutes after the call was made, the baby was born.
Quiet cries can be heard in the 911 call. Then sirens. North River Fire District officials arrived just as they were about to cut the umbilical cord.
Before hanging up, mom and dad gave thanks to Carpenter.
“You’re welcome. Congratulations,” she replied, as the baby’s cries grow louder.
The over-the-phone deliver was a first for Carpenter. For her calm and thorough instructions, she was given an award for outstanding performance by Manatee County Public Safety.
“She really didn’t deviate from the protocol, as nervous as it is,” said Stacy Needham, the 911 captain of administrative services.
Capt. Michael Petrilla said in his 15 years at the public safety division, he’s only had to help with one delivery.
“It’s not common,” he said.
Carpenter said it was the most “exciting and happy” call she’s gotten.
“I just wanted to make sure the baby was OK,” she said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments