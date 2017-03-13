Manatee-based nail salon drama ‘Claws’ filming on Lido Beach

0:53 A street fight at Miami street fest Pause

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

1:43 "Day Out With Thomas" draws big crowd to Parrish

0:35 A look at the wreckage of Saturday's plane crash in the Duette area

0:26 Duette resident describes witnessing plane crash

0:34 Meredith Scerba gives an update on the World Rowing Championships facilities

13:29 Hillsborough Sheriff David Gee recounts initial details of woman allegedly kidnapped by estranged husband

1:01 This company allows you to rent a chicken for 6 months

2:23 Police cleared of wrongdoing in officer-involved shooting