Northern snowstorms affecting Tampa flights

0:53 A street fight at Miami street fest Pause

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do.

1:43 "Day Out With Thomas" draws big crowd to Parrish

2:34 Residents complain of deplorable conditions, discrimination at Palmetto apartment complex

2:19 Aerial footage of 6,500 acres Florida wildfire

0:34 Meredith Scerba gives an update on the World Rowing Championships facilities

13:29 Hillsborough Sheriff David Gee recounts initial details of woman allegedly kidnapped by estranged husband