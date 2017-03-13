Northern snowstorms affecting Tampa flights

As snowstorms take aim on the northern parts of the nation, flights leaving Tampa International Airport are being affected.
Bay News 9 reports 76 flights have been delayed, and 25 have been canceled due to the expected storms up north.
Tampa International Airport reports 76 delays, 25 cancellations due to weather conditions, storms up north.— Bay News 9 (@BN9) March 13, 2017
But Tampa isn’t alone. Across the country, U.S. airlines have canceled more than 6,000 flights for Monday and Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. Most of Monday’s cancellations were affecting Chicago, while Tuesday’s are spread across the East.
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reported no delays or cancellations for flights as of shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service reports the storm will bring heavy snow, ice, strong winds and dangerous travel conditions from the Middle Atlantic states to New England through Tuesday.
Some areas may reveive more than a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Warnings and advisories have been issued for several areas.
Some major airline companies are waiving ticket-change fees up to $200 for customers who want to change flights, however, restrictions vary by airline, according to the AP.
Comments