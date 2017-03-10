Medicinal cannabis is topic of Lunch and Learn event

Qualified Florida residents can now use medicinal cannabis for their health care needs.
MAXhealth Oaks, a member of the Maxhealth primary and specialty care network, will host a Lunch and Learn event outlining just how residents can sign up for medicinal cannabis and how it can be used safely.
The free event will be held noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the MAXhealth Oaks office, 8620 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, according to a MAXhealth news release.
With the passage of Florida Amendment 2 in November, patients who are referred by state-designated physicians may legally use medicinal cannabis as treatment for debilitating conditions such as cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV, AIDS, post-traumatic stress disorder, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis, the release states.
“There is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding not only the legality of medicinal cannabis in Florida but also how it may be used safely within a well-supervised routine of medical care,” said Dr. Nicholas Angelastro, the lead physician at MAXhealth Oaks. “We hope to begin the process of demystifying medicinal cannabis.”
For information, call 941-966-4949.
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
