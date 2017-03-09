Parrish man reported missing after he left a friend’s acting ‘paranoid and irrational’

Officials are searching for a 25-year-old Parrish man who left a friend’s house Saturday night and reportedly hasn’t been heard from since Sunday.
Jonathon D. Krainin left a friend’s home in the 2200 block of 19th Street West between 9:45 and 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Krainin was allegedly acting “extremely paranoid and irrational” when he left. He began to send text messages to friends “saying goodbye and acting paranoid,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The last time he contacted someone over the phone was around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and was last driving a 2010 blue Fort F-150 truck with Florida plate GQIG42, according to the sheriff’s office.
Krainin has a history of depression and recently lost his job and broke up with his girlfriend, the sheriff’s office reports. His current condition and location are unknown.
Officials say he may look slightly different from the provided photo. As of Saturday, Krainin did not have facial hair and his hair was “slightly bushier.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
