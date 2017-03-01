Parking garage architect selected in wildly unusual vote

Ward 1 Councilman Gene Gallo acknowledged the public’s perception of how city government does business is not always at the forefront of his decision making process. But even he was concerned about perception when it came time to vote on selecting the architect for a new downtown parking garage.
“I’m very concerned this time about perception of what we just did,” Gallo said. “I don’t believe I’ve ever seen anything like this. If it’s confusing to me and I can only imagine how confusing it is to the people in this industry and to our community.”
Gallo was referring to an initial paper ballot the council filled out on whether the Harvard Jolly or the Fawley-Bryant architectural firms would be selected to design a new garage for the northeast corner of Old Main Street and Third Avenue West. Harvard Jolly won the paper ballot, 3-2. However, when the official motion was made, the council voted 3-2 to reject Harvard Jolly for the project.
Ward 4 Councilman Bemis Smith chose Harvard Jolly on the ballot, but voted no on the motion. Smith explained it wasn’t a vote against any one firm, rather a vote against the selection process.
“I feel the process in general is flawed,” said Smith, who apologized for creating the confusion. Smith noted he could not in good conscience cast an affirmative vote for anyone as part of a system he doesn’t support. Smith said he would prefer city staff be more involved in the process.
Jim McLellan, public works director; Catherine Hartley, director of planning and community development; and Ralph Ward, city purchasing manager; were part of the city’s selection committee in presenting the architectural firms and construction teams to the council last week.
“Our staff told me that they are all highly qualified,” said Ward 2 Councilman Gene Brown. “If staff didn’t feel they were qualified, they wouldn’t be on the list. I don’t know why you keep saying there is a flaw in the system if staff says they are qualified.”
Brown introduced a new motion in support of Fawley-Bryant, which then passed 4-1 with Smith still dissenting. Ward 5 Councilman Harold Byrd Jr. and Vice Mayor Patrick Roff changed their votes to move the process forward.
The city is on a tight deadline to have the garage constructed by the end of this year, before the completion of a new Spring Hill Suites by Marriott hotel to the west of city hall. Construction on the hotel is expected to begin later this spring.
“I did go with the other firm, however, I am saying in an effort to move forward, I think they were very similar,” Byrd said. “Either one can bring to the table what we need to see as a city.”
Smith also voted no during the selection of NDC Construction for the construction contract. NDC won out with a 4-1 vote over four other candidates. A.D. Morgan was selected as the runner up should negotiations stall with NDC. Harvard Jolly will also backup Fawley-Bryant should those negotiations fail.
City administrator Carl Callahan said the next steps are to negotiate contracts with both firms. Early estimates for the garage, which will include space for retail businesses, have ranged from $8 million to $10 million.
