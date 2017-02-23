Officials seek ‘iconic’ appeal in new downtown parking garage

0:37 One suspect was wearing a Tom Brady jersey during Super Bowl criminal mischief Pause

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab

1:32 Hundreds enjoy food, music, drinks at Grilled Cheese Fest in Palmetto

1:51 Rubonia Mardi Gras to return Saturday

1:01 Palmetto western wear store feels uncertainty of immigration changes

0:21 Lakewood Ranch basketball coach Jeremy Schiller explains the meaning behind the, 'We For 3' goal

2:13 King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

2:53 SpaceX cargo ship reaches space station after 24-hour delay