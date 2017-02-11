Manatee fire districts look to enhance medical service

0:23 Bradenton police investigate fatal shooting Pause

0:40 Body of Bradenton woman found dead near Terra Ceia Preserve State Park

0:44 "It's not a job for us, this is our life."

0:06 LECOM Park logo unveiled

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess

0:11 Bradenton contestant appears on "The Price is Right"

1:21 Out-of-Door boys basketball falls in district final despite Amad Brayboy's 27

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old