Bradenton red light debate stalls despite failed repeal effort

The Florida Senate Transportation Committee, on Tuesday rejected an effort to ban red-light cameras in the state.
National Coalition for Safer Roads president Melissa Wandall is now ready to bring the fight back to Bradenton, where her tragic journey first began.
When that fight might occur is up in the air. City administrator Carl Callahan said the city has been waiting to see what happens in the Legislature, but there are still some unknowns whether the Florida House will make another attempt to get another bill back to the Senate.
“Once we are sure it is all said and done, we will certainly readdress the program and renew discussions on what intersections would be appropriate,” Callahan said.
The city ended its red light camera program in August because of vendor issues. Wandall wants the city to stop stalling.
“My hope is that Bradenton will stop stalling and implement a program that will take part in aiding motorists to make better choices,” she said. “Especially since they are putting money into making Bradenton a walkable community, it only makes sense to slow everyone down at our intersections.”
We know for a fact, for a fact, deaths have increased because of this program ... so it's not saving lives. This isn't a unicorn, it isn't a rainbow. We are not chasing fantasy land.
State Sen. Frank Artiles
The 2010 Mark Wandall Traffic Safety Act is named after her husband, who died in a traffic accident caused by a red light runner. Her brother was seriously injured in the same accident and it all happened while she was nine months pregnant with her daughter.
Wandall, who has fought repeal efforts yearly since the law’s implementation, said too many communities have wasted time over fears of what the Legislature may or may not do.
“The time is now to set standards and hold people accountable so they do not continue with these abusive behaviors,” she said.
In her testimony before the committee, Wandall said she understands constituents across the state are “yelling and screaming about getting tickets and that’s the really sad part about this. They should be really grateful that they took a ticket and not a life.”
Wandall’s fight may branch out locally depending on Tuesday’s Manatee County Commission workshop where they will discuss the red light cameras located within the county. The county's initial agreement with its vendor expires in 2018, according to Manatee County spokesman Nick Azzara.
"They want to get the board's input on where they stand on red light cameras, whether to work toward renewal or retire red light cameras," Azzara said.
Manatee County spokesman Nick Azzara
"They want to get the board's input on where they stand on red light cameras, whether to work toward renewal or retire red light cameras," Azzara said.
Sen. Frank Artiles, R-Miami, introduced the Senate bill and blasted American Traffic Solutions, noting the red light camera company had 24 lobbyists working in Tallahassee to kill the bill. Artiles told Wandall at the hearing he didn’t believe a red light camera would have saved her husband’s life.
“We know for a fact, deaths have increased because of this program ... so it’s not saving lives,” Artiles said. “This isn’t a unicorn, it isn’t a rainbow. We are not chasing fantasy land. These are actual deaths that have occurred.”
Manatee County government reporter Claire Aronson contributed to this report.
