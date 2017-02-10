Planned Parenthood protesters outnumber by those standing in solidarity

Supporters of Planned Parenthood stood in solidarity Friday outside the group’s Sarasota clinic, outnumbering those protesting one day ahead of protests planned across the country.
But while the dozens of protesters walked up and down the sidewalk in front of the clinic reciting the rosary and holding their signs, a couple hundred supporters of the clinic stood peacefully holding their pink signs — and remaining silent when some protesters began to lecture them.
“Today we are very grateful to the people who have come out in support of Planned Parenthood during this day of protest,” said Barbara Zdravecky, CEO and president of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida. “Protests are happening to encourage defunding of Planned Parenthood.”
Planned Parenthood funding is supported by more than 70 percent of Americans and almost 50 percent of those who voted for President Donald Trump, according to Zdravecky.
“This is a safety-net situation for women who need healthcare,” she said.
Linda McGlade, who was convicted in 2008 of principal to practicing midwifery without a license, after she helped her daughter deliver her daughter-in-law’s second baby, stood right across from the Sarasota clinic’s front door during Friday’s protest. McGlade’s daughter-in-law died days after that delivery because of loss of blood and McGlade’s other daughter-in-law also was convicted of attempting to practice midwifery without a license.
“This place is coming down and you guys know it,” McGlade said, pointing at those holding signs in support of Planned Parenthood. “And that’s why you are here in numbers.”
The Planned Parenthood in Sarasota is familiar with many of those who were protesting on Friday, because they regularly protest the clinic. Protests are more common and frequent on Fridays, however, because it is when the clinic offers abortions.
The Sarasota clinic is part of the Southwest and Central Florida organization that includes 11 healthcare centers in 22 counties. More than 90 percent of its services — which are offered to both women and men — are preventative care.
“We do more to prevent the need for abortions that any other organization in the country,” Zdravecky said.
Jessica De Leon
