Fire in East Bradenton apartment complex under investiagtion

A fire in Eden Pointe apartment complex in East Bradenton is under investigation, according to the Bradenton Fire Department.
At 10:56 a.m., additional assistance was requested to fight a fire in the Eden Pointe apartment complex, 955 53rd Street E. Flames and smoke were visible outside the apartment complex, according to Manatee County Public Safety.
Bradenton Fire Marshal Kenneth Langston was on scene at the apartment complex initiating an investigation into the cause of the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, he said.
Six fire engines responded to the fire, but the fire was contained to one apartment and quickly extinguished. Firefighters were seen airing out the first-floor apartment and sweeping out water from inside.
A man, identifying himself as the property manager at Eden Pointe, demanded media leave the property, blocking access to the scene.
