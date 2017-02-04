Cyberattack on Manatee County School District may compromise employee tax forms

Manatee County School District employees’ W-2 tax forms may have been comprised as a result of a cyberattack or email phishing scam, the district announced to its employees Friday evening.
School district officials learned of the breach late Friday afternoon, Superintendent Diana Greene told employees in an email.
“As a result of this attack, employee W-2’s have allegedly been compromised,” Greene said in the email.
The IRS and FBI had already been contacted when the email went out, and Greene said the district was providing the federal agencies information for their investigation into the attack and in an effort to stop the misuse of any data from the annual earnings statements that may have been compromised.
The school district’s insurance agency was contacted immediately to confirm that all employees are covered by AllClear ID, an identity protection service, but the district is still awaiting a response, according to Greene’s email. Employees will be updated on their coverage and provided a hotline to call for additional information on Monday, she added.
“It is important for you to know that we are still gathering facts as to what occurred and how we can best respond,” Greene said. “Although we don't have all of the facts at our disposal at this time, we wanted to notify you as soon as possible so that you could closely monitor your personal information for any unauthorized activity.”
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
