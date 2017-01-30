Residents ask county to reject Mosaic mining expansion

A common theme has played out in the continued public comment session regarding Mosaic’s request to approve its Master Mining Plan and rezone 3,596 acres of their Wingate East property phosphate for mining Monday.
“Deny, deny, deny,” citizens and organization representations have so far asked of the Manatee County commissioners.
The quasi-judicial public hearing began at 9 a.m. Thursday. In addition to asking permission to rezone Wingate East from agriculture to extraction, Mosaic is asking commissioners for approval on setback waivers and special permission to mine in the Peace River Watershed Protection Overlay District.
According to county officials, around 90 people had signed up to speak, but at least 11 names were skipped when called Monday.
Before noon, all 14 speakers so far have proposed that the commissioners think of the destruction of wetlands, how Mosaic handled the New Wales sinkhole and mining would be in the public interest.
Ricky Mafera, a Myakka City resident whose property is directly adjacent to Wingate East’s southern border, also spoke to the planning commission in August when they approved the plan on a vote of 5-1.
“They call it ‘master mining,’” Mafera said on Monday, referencing the name of the standard plan that Mosaic is asking the commission to approve. “I call it ‘master manipulation.’”
Those who attended the meeting didn’t appear to have the same zest as they did while attending the meeting’s first part on Thursday.
Ten minutes before the meeting started, there were a few empty seats in the commission chamber, hardly begging for the need of an overflow room in comparison to Thursday.
Barbara Angelucci said she had combed through the public comments sent to commissioners. More than 2,100 comments were in opposition of the rezone, she said. Only six comments were in support of it.
Representatives for Center for Biological Diversity and Suncoast Waterkeeper also took to the lectern.
An environmental attorney with the center, Elise Bennett, said the lack of some species in the area correlated with poor environmental health.
The canaries in the coal mine: scarlet kingsnake, eastern fence lizard and the Florida crowned snake.
Andy Mele, speaking on behalf of Suncoast Waterkeeper, claimed Mosaic didn’t meet the burden of proof in showing the economic benefits of reclaimed land.
“Reclamation is far from restoration,” Mele said.
He also claimed that Mosaic was turning the region into a “banana republic.”
“There are post-mining towns that can’t even support a grocery store,” Mele said.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
