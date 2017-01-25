This Interstate 75 exit ramp is moving to a new location

When motorists hit the roads Thursday morning, the Interstate 75 northbound exit ramp at University Parkway will be at a different location.
This is because during the night and overnight hours Wednesday, the northbound I-75 exit ramp will be relocated 1,000 feet to the north.
“Watch for new traffic pattern,” according a notice sent Wednesday afternoon.
The relocation is part of the construction of the diverging diamond interchange at I-75 and University Parkway. The $74.5 million project, which is entirely federally funded and expected to be finished in time for the World Rowing Championships, is being completed by Prince Contracting LLC.
